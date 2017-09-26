LAUTECH: Workers insist on no salary, no academic activities

Sola Adeyemo

Ibadan

Following directive that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, should reopen yesterday as announced by the Governing Council on September 14, many of the students were yet to resume as at yesterday.

Administrative and academic activities at the university jointly owned by Oyo and Osun State Governments had been disrupted following indefinite strike by the various workers’ unions on campus since May 13.

Despite the resumption directive by the Prof. Afolabi Oladapo-led Governing Council, the lecturers, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) refused to resume work yesterday.

Sources at the institution revealed that the students could not commence registration for their courses as the lecturers said they would not commence work until their outstanding salaries were paid.

The workers, who are owed 12 months’ salary and vowed not to return to work unless their salary was paid, said: “We are owed 12 months’ salary by the end of this month it will be one year we received salary last in this university.”

New Telegraph had gathered that a fresh move by the government to force the workers to sign an undertaking of payment of three months of the 12 months’ salary for them to return to work was underway.

But a source told New Telegraph that no worker or workers’ union would either agree or fall to such prank, saying “nobody is going to accept that from the government.”

The lecturers had upon the announcement of resumption said that they would not return to work unless their salary arrears were paid by the two owner states.

‎However, in a statement signed by the university Registrar and Secretary to Council of the institution, Jacob A. Agboola, last week, students of the university were expected to return to school yesterday “while full academic activities, the details of which Senate will announce, shall commence immediately after the Independence anniversary holiday”.

Students were seen hanging about the school premises waiting to have their registration done, but the lecturers who were to sign their forms were not available.

But the Public Relations Officer for the university, Mr. Fadeyi, who said the students had started to return to campus in droves, said this week was for registration, which was being done online.

“We have a sizeable number of students on campus today as they are returning in droves. This week is for registration, which is being done online,” he said.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed to New Telegraph that the Governing Council of the university would soon meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after which decision would be reached on when to commence academic activities.

