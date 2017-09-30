League top scorers battle Eagles ’ jinx

… 27 years after pro -football

Olumide Harris took the Nigerian league by the storm with his right blend of skill, power, accuracy, pace and biggest of all poaching ability; he scored breath-taking goals to emerge top scorer with 14 goals in 1994 season and to many football pundits, the heir to legendary Rashidi Yekini had been unearthed. Yekini was in the twilight of his glorious career with the Eagles and Harris’ style was the closest to that of the legendary striker at that time, so it was a big relief such a precocious talent emerged from a massive outfit like Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

Luckily for the chap, Nigeria was about to host the rest of the continent and many people saw the Africa Youth Championship as a veritable platform for the youngster to launch his international career. He was supposed to be one of the stars of the tournament but his shambolic showing in the competition typified the ignominy that became the lot of the coach Fanny Amun national U-20 side that year. Harris had a disastrous campaign and he never recovered until his career faded into oblivion some years later.

He never got the chance to realise his potential despite being the league’s hot shot. Harris’ story mirrors the uneventful careers of all the top scorers that have emerged since the Nigerian league became a professional division in 1990. Nigerian league has thrown up exciting football stars that have gone ahead to become legends of the game. Austin Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, Ike Shorunmu, Mutiu Adepoju, Alloy Agu, Peter Rufai e.t.c are some of the greats who had their roots in the domestic league.

There is a pathetic picture of how the domestic league hasn’t produced top scorers who made success of their careers especially with the national team apart from ex- Kano Pillars hit man Ahmed Musa who has been a key figure in the Super Eagles in the past few years. Ishaya Jatau scored an impressive 17 goals for Iwuanyanwu Nationale in 1990, in fact, his record stood for almost 20 years until Musa broke it in 2009/10. But Jatau had a wretched international career with the Eagles; the striker scored a miserable one goal in his meagre five appearances for the national team.

His only goal came in the Nations Cup qualifier against Benin Republic and despite moving to Cote d’Ivoire for a greener pastures, he neither won over the then coach Clemence Westerhof nor Nigerian football fans. Richard Ojomo was the star of 1991 season; the Bendel United’s striker scored 12 goals to win the Golden Boots but he was too old to even get a call up to the national team. More so, he could not reproduce such sterling form in the following season.

It was a Ghanaian who won the highest scorer gong in 1992. Arthur Moses weighed in with 10 goals as a Stationery Stores star. Tony Nwigwe was the one who succeeded him after the Iwuanyanwu Nationale striker hit 13 goals in the 1993 season. Westerhof gave Nwigwe someinvitations but he never made it to the squad lists. Ben Agadah succeeded 1994’s top shot, Harris, when he racked up 12 goals for Gombe United to emerge the top scorer in 1995. He too lacked the quality to break into the Eagles. It was the turn of Peter Anyilobi, of Enyimba who scored nine goals to win the highest scorer award in 1996, he travelled to Germany in search of professional football but it looked like his chances of an international career disappeared with him in that European country.

Paul Kpoughoul was the first person that was close to equaling Jatau’s record but his 16 goals effort for BCC Lions in 1997 were not enough. The former Jasper United’s career faded shortly after and that is not different from the story of Hassan Minda of Gombe United who scored 14 goals to win highest scorer award in 1998. Iwuanyanwu Nationale’s Emmanuel Agbo scored 14 goals in 1999, which earned him an invitation into U-23 team preparing for the Sydney Olympics, but he failed to break into the squad and never got a chance in the Super Eagles.

Not much has been heard of him since he travelled to Austria to join SW Bregenz. Peter Ijeh was something like a complete striker, he used both feet and had menacing aerial threat and it wasn’t surprising he scored 14 goals for Julius Berger to claim the highest scorer’s gong in 2000. He travelled to Europe shortly after and continued to bang in the goals for his side in Norway; he thoroughly deserved to be called up to the national team in 2002 but his national team career finished just after a miserable showing in the international friendly match against Jamaica in Lagos.

It was as if the same script was written about the national team career of Uche Okereke of Rangers who emerged top scorer with 13 goals in 2001 but had just one cap, an unconvincing showing in that away game against Zambia in Chingola, ended his international career. In 2002, Victor Ezeji of Dolphins was a joint top scorer with Joetex Frimpong who is a Ghanaian with 16 goals each. Ezeji ended his career as one of the most successful domestic league players but he never had a stay in the national team. He was capped only twice for Nigeria. First, coming as a substitute in an African Nations Cup qualifier against Angola on September 8, 2002 and another LG Cup match against Libya in Tripoli, where he scored his only international goal in a 2-1 loss to the hosts. Chibuzor Ozurumba, Endurance Idahor who later died while playing in Sudan, Kabiru Alausa, Timothy Anjembe, Joseph Akpala, Charles Omokaro, Ibenegbu Ikechukwu, Ameh Aruwa, Abubakar Babale, Akarandut Orok, Ahmed Musa, Jude Aneke, Sibi Gwar, Victor Namo, Mfon Udoh, Gbolahan Salami, Godwin Obaje were the subsequent top scorers but only Akpala and Gbolahan Salami had a relatively long stint with the Eagles.

The former Insurance player who emerged highest scorer with 13 goals in 2005 played nine times for Eagles and his only goal came in Nigeria’s 1–0 away win against France in 2009. Salami played an impressive 13 times for the national team and registered three goals to his name. He plies his trade now in Finland but his chances of returning to the team are slim. Ex-Shooting Stars midfielder Adepoju said poor attitude was the major problems of these former stars. He said an average Nigerian player insolently believes he has arrived after a string of good performance. “It is a about consistency, our players are not steadfast, they believe they have arrived after scoring a some goals in a season, ask them to repeat it the next term, they wouldn’t be able to.

The hunger, passion for football is not there. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, they have been top performers for more than one decade, every season they want to better their previous achievements but how many of our players are ready to maintain the previous levels they attained, it is a big problem,” he said. Etim Esin, another successful international star who broke into the Eagles from Calabar Rovers, blamed bad mentality of the top scorers for their woes. He said they got intimidated by the foreign-based and established stars they met in the national team. “When you are called up to the national team, you just have to hit the ground running. Unfortunately, nobody will give you all the time in the world; you just have to grab the chance. But these players got scared of big stage most of the time, they couldn’t cope with the expectation and got scared about the big stars they met in the team,” he said. Ijeh, one of the former top scorers, said they were not given enough time to prove themselves in the national team.

“The strikers need time and more games to adjust. Some strikers are slow starters and some just find a quick bearing in the new sphere. Moreso the quality of players, wingers, and midfielders to supply creative passes is important,” he told Saturday Telegraph. “Once a Nigeria-based striker has a good season, the next thing on his mind is to travel abroad,” Friday Ekpo said. “They never exploit the opportunity to further strengthen their football before joining the bandwagon to Europe, most times they don’t measure up and fade away.” League top scorers battle Eagles ’ jinx … 27 years after pro -football Musa Salami Ezeji

Like this: Like Loading...