Lebanese expatriate arraigned for N7m fraud

Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 46-year-old Lebanese, Mr. Antoine Alromi, in a Magistrate Court in Abakaliki, for alleged fraud and stealing. Those arraigned are Alromi, Offia Benjamin Amechi (25), Malachi Ogbodo (39) and Gregory Friday Ndukwu( 42) were said to have conspired stole and sold 1.5 KVA transformers valued at N7 million.

The Lebanese and the second accused person,Benjamin Offia, according to court records, allegedly stole the three transformers belonging to his company, Lana construction company limited in July this year. The other two suspects Messrs Malachi Ogbodo and Gregory Friday Ndukwu were accused of unlawfully buying and receiving the stolen transformers from Alromi.

While Ogbodo was accused of buying and receiving one transformer at N1 million, Gregory was said to have allegedly bought and received two of the stolen transformers at N1.5 million. When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel to the second, third, and fourth respondents, Gabriel Onyibe appealed to the course to grant them bail on lenient terms as they were well known citizens of the community.

But the prosecutor, Kenneth Adokeme opposed the bail appeal for the second respondent. He also asked the court not to grant bail to Mr Alromi who did not have a counsel. Adokeme, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), alleged that the Lebanese is an illegal alien who entered the country without proper documentation.

He further alleged that Alromi have perfected plans to jump bail by leaving the country immediately he is granted bail. The prosecutor further alleged that the first accused person, have also obtained money amounting to over N3 million from people through pretence and was set to be arraigned in another court.

