Lift for mothers of triplets in Ondo, Ebonyi

Travails of mothers of triplets

Uchenna Inya

ABAKALIKI

A young mother of triplets, Mrs. Bukola Afolabi, who lost her husband two months into her pregnancy, yesterday received gift items from the wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The items, which included packs of baby food and diapers, were also donated to another mother of triplets, Mrs. Bola Olayinka, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

This was as a former House of Representatives member, Chief Peter Edeh, made a cash donation to another mother, Mrs. Ukamaka Nkwegu, who was abandoned by her husband after she was delivered of triplets – two boys and a girl – about three weeks ago.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who promised to help train Bukola in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) so that she could have socio-economic empowerment, urged the young mothers to take up family planning in order to remain healthy and better manage their families.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adekola Olawoye, who received the gifts items on behalf of Mrs. Olayinka, thanked the governor’s wife for her kind gesture.

Earlier, the Chairman of Akure South Local Government, Comrade Margaret Atere, also expressed appreciation to governor’s wife.

New Telegraph had reported Mrs. Nkwegu’s case.

She is the third wife of Mr. Nkwegu Nwiziogo of Obegu village, Ozibo Echiaba in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The woman, who depends on menial jobs to carter for herself and the children, had given birth to twins twice and another single child before giving birth to the triplets.

Her husband had complained of lack of money and asked her to visit a Traditional Birth Attendant (TBA) in the area, Mrs. Rgina Elom, to deliver her baby.

The woman was told by the TBA that she could not handle her situation, leaving Mrs. Nkwegu to her fate while the husband refused to take her to the hospital.

Succour came her way when a pastor’s wife picked her up and took her to Maternal and Child Health Clinic (MCH), Abakaliki, where she was delivered of the triplets.

Since the delivery of the baby three weeks ago, she has been begging for assistance while her husband refused to see her or call her on the phone.

Yesterday, Edeh made a cash donation to the woman and her triplets.

Edeh was represented by his Personal Assistant, Peter Nwali.

Nwali, who was led to the hospital by our correspondent for the donation, urged Mrs. Nkwegu to embrace family planning.

He called on her husband to return to the woman and join hands to take care of the triplets, describing the condition of the woman as pathetic.

Receiving the cash, Mrs. Nkwegu told Edeh that she had resolved not to give birth again after the triplets.

