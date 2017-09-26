Lighting up Abuja with Indian carnival

The premises of the High Commission of India in the Federal Capital Territory was last weekend adorned with beautiful colours, sounds and sights as Indians, Nigerians and other nationals gathered to celebrate the Dandiya and Onam celebrations.

Gathered in large numbers under the unrelenting rain, the fun seekers were not disappointed nor deterred by the swampy environment, as women and children took turns to thrill the mixed audience with series of rich cultural and religious displays that had them screaming for more.

The India High Commissioner, Mr. Reddy noted that although the festival was filled with music and dancing, it signifies a period of about seven to nine days fasting and praying by Indians, to attain divine intervention in their lives purposes in the days and months ahead.

According to him, India like Nigeria, has diversity of cultures, religions and values that vary from state to state. He explained that the various dances, music and display of culture were representations of the different regions in India. “This is one of such occasion today.

What we have is a festival which is celebrated in South, East and every other part of India.

It is a celebration where people take seven to nine days of fasting and use this occasion to pray for the betterment of their lives.

“In the high commission, we try to connect with our own community that is living here and create a platform for them to express themselves and who else can better express themselves than the children, who are trained by their parents, the community members around where they live. All this is considered important to culture, values.

We are doing it together with some of our Nigerian friends to make this a truly a tradition of working together in a political, culture and economic environment.”

Commending the people and government of Nigeria for allowing his community showcase its traditions without any hitch, the President India Cultural Association, Mr. G Sudharshan Reddy, noted that the month of September was devoted to all forms of festivals in India and India communities outside the home turf.

“We are very happy that Nigerians have so much turned out here. In subsequent programmes, we are going to have Nigerian dances, Nigerian dresses and Nigerian songs.

This celebration is aimed at bringing together not only traditional values and traditions of India, but also bring together some of the Nigerian voices.

President of the borehole drillers association of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Uzoma, who noted that both countries have a lot of things in common, including culture and tradition, maintained that “So far, what we have seen their culture is interesting.”

