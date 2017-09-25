Linkage offers comprehensive survival plan for SMEs

As part of measures to sustain their businesses, Linkage Assurance Plc has restated its commitment to assist small and medium enterprises to survive challenges and grow into the future.

The company through one of its newest products ‘SME Comprehensive Insurance Plan’ provides financial protection to small and medium-sized businesses against an array of insurable risks in order to ensure their business continuity.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the management said the insurance plan allowed business owners to run their companies without having to worry about unexpected events that can slow them down or bring them to a complete halt.

According to the statement, “whether it is water damage from leaking pipes, money lost in transit theft, or a fire at a warehouse, these are liabilities that cannot always be anticipated. Linkage Assurance Plc provides you the confidence you need to keep moving with the knowledge that your assets are covered from loss and other legal liabilities.

“The Plan is available with five different optional section and flexible enough to cater for the insurance needs of SMEs across diverse sectors of the market.”

Speaking on the Plan, the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Dr. Pius Apere, said Linkage Assurance understood that Nigerian SME businesses operate in a tough, rough and often fast-changing harsh economic environment.

He said: “SME businesses are still held to the same standards of corporate governance, employee welfare and liability as the larger companies often have to manage their risks with fewer resources and less time to spare on distresses other than those relating to day to day business.”

Apere said SMEs, therefore, required an affordable, well-packaged insurance policy, which will protect their assets, liabilities, and employees from the risks associated with operating a business.

The Plan covers a wide spectrum of SME customers from small single office premises for self-employed business owners to multi-dimensional retail companies with a material damage/business interruption exposure spread across multiple locations.

The cover is for hotels, hospitals, water bottlers, publishers/printers, dry cleaners, haulage, furniture, logistics and cottage manufacturers, etc.

