LMC urges Eagles to build on gains of WAFU

Players and officials of the Super Eagles squad to the just ended West African Football Union tournament in Ghana have received commendation from the League Management Company which urged them to build on the lessons learnt from the sub-continental championship for the 2018 African Nations Championship.

The players were drawn from the Nigeria Professional Football League organised by the LMC.

LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, who witnessed the final on Sunday, said he was impressed by the fight in the players that saw them come from the brink of ouster at the group stage to reach the finals.

“Winning the trophy would have been delightful, but the LMC is happy with the exposure the players have gained from playing in an international tournament of this nature and more importantly, it is a learning curve for them ahead the 2018 CHAN,” stated Dikko.

The LMC described the tournament as a ‘win-win’ for domestic football in Nigeria and the entire West Africa, noting that the strength of football in the region can be seen in the dominance of West African teams to recent World Cup tournaments.

Dikko also noted that the tournament had offered the players and coaches more time to bond and understand each other as compared to when they were just invited to camp to play for the CHAN qualifiers.

