Make OGD PDP chair and kill the party, group tells PDP

A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as the Pathfinders has said that any attempt to make ex-Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will serve the death knell on the party.

The group spoke in reaction to media reports in national dailies that Daniel declared his intention to vie for the position of the National Chairman of PDP.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, The Pathfinders said, “We could not hold back our amazement when I saw the reports. For a moment, we were wondering if our beloved PDP is cursed. How can anyone ever contemplate handing over the party to a man whose reign the good people of Ogun State do not wish to remember? His reign was synonymous with cultism, violence, politically-motivated killings and corruption.

“This was a man the Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka described as ‘Dani, elebo’ (Dani, the fetish one). He went on to say, ‘This governor lied and lied and lied until he lied his head off’.”

“How can an opposition party struggle to find its feet after losing out in the 2015 general election, largely because of the greed of people like Daniel, ever contemplate such a character to lead it? Pray, where would he lead the party to? The guillotine, we suppose. And the reason for my guess is not far to seek.

“In the unlikely event that he succeeds in his aspiration, one does not need a soothsayer to know that his corruption case in court, which he has been stalling for several years, will be fast-tracked and the party will be put on trial with him. On the outcome of such a trial, your guess is as good as ours.

“We were all living witnesses to how a small group of his governor colleagues rejected him as Chairman of the Governors’ Forum in 2010 when he sought to supplant the then Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and current President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki. We wager without any equivocation that should he realize his ambition of foisting himself on the PDP as its National Chairman, not only will he sell out the party, it would sound the death knell on the party in Ogun State, the South West and Nigeria in general.”

Like this: Like Loading...