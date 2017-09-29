We will rescue kidnapped Assistant commissioner of Police – Police

The Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said it had deployed its anti-kidnapping squad and other personnel to rescue the Assistant Commissioner of Police kidnapped in the state on Wednesday.

ACP Emmanuel Adeniyi was abducted along with his driver on Funtua-Birnin Gwari road.

The Command Public Relation Officer, ASP Muktar Aliyu, said: “Our men are on ground day and night to make sure they are all rescued and returned to their families.

“When the incident was reported we immediately deployed a crack team of anti-kidnapping squad and patrol vehicles to the area, we are going to get them back.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the abducted ACP, who was said to be on annual leave, is in charge of the Police Criminal Investigation Department in Zamfara.

NAN

