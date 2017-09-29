MAN: Nigeria losing $3bn to foreign imports

The Federal Government’s continued patronage of foreign goods at the detriment of Made-in-Nigeria products is causing the country’s local manufacturers about $3 billion yearly, a survey released by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed.

The association in the report, noted that government remained the largest single spender in the economy and that lack of compliance in the Buy Made-in-Nigeria products was expected to cost the drive towards achieving industrial development and economic growth if not addressed swiftly.

The report also revealed that huge imports in foreign goods into the country affected about 272 local firms to shut down factories in one year, while also about 800 local firms shut down in the last three years. In addition, the survey suggested that about 60 per cent of Nigerians were in favour of Buy Made-in- Nigeria goods, noting that this should be effectively implemented for all procurement of the Federal Government, state and local governments.

Stating this at a media briefing on MAN Buy Madein- Nigeria products campaign in Lagos yesterday, its president, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, said that manufacturers were facing daunting task in their bid to make penetration on locally manufactured products in the country in government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in spite of the amendment of the Public Procure Act passed by the National Assembly. According to him, the amendment of the Public Procurement Act, makes Made-in-Nigeria products, the first option of purchase in any government transaction in Nigeria, adding that this Act is not yet enforced by many of the MDAs and this is costing the economy and industrialization bid adversely.

Like this: Like Loading...