Manufacturing PMI rises to 55.3 in September

Nigeria’s economic recovery appears to be gathering pace as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report for September shows a reading of 55.3 index points indicating an expansion from 53.6 index points recorded in August.

The report posted on the Apex Bank’s website yesterday showed an expansion in the manufacturing sector for the sixth consecutive month. The report stated: “Fourteen of the sixteen sub-sectors reported growth in the review month in the following order: appliances & components; electrical equipment; chemical & pharmaceutical products; nonmetallic mineral products; printing & related support activities; plastics & rubber products; food, beverage & tobacco products; furniture & related products; transportation equipment; cement; paper products; computer & electronic products; textile, apparel, leather & footwear and fabricated metal products.” According to the report, the primary metal and petroleum & coal products subsectors contracted in the review month. Also, the report showed that the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the seventh consecutive month in September 2017, rising to 58.8 points, indicating an increase in production at a faster rate, when compared to its level in the preceding month.

Similarly, the new orders index grew for the sixth consecutive month as it rose to 53.5 points just as the supplier delivery time index for the manufacturing sector rose for the fourth consecutive month at 55.4points. In addition, the report showed that at 56.4 points, raw materials inventories index grew for the sixth consecutive month, and at a faster rate when compared to its level in August 2017. Significantly, the employment level index in September also expanded to 52.8points, indicating growth in employment level for the fifth consecutive month.

In the same vein, the report showed that the composite PMI for the non-manufacturing sector marginally expanded to 54.9 index points in September from 54.1 index points indicating growth in Non-manufacturing PMI for the fifth consecutive month. The employment level index for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 54.7points, indicating growth in employment for the fifth consecutive month.

