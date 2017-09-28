Medicinal value of coconut (2)

To many people, the coconut plant is an ordinary plant. Many people do not see anything special or interesting in the plant. But to those who have eyes to see, the coconut plant is a blessing, a gift from nature.

CocosNucifera is called coconut in English, Kwakwar in Hausa, Ivi-Obio in Bini, Ake-bake or aku-oyibo in Igbo, Agbon in Yoruba, Uvien in Esan.

It contains glycerioles of capprylic, capric, lauric, myristic, palmitic, stearic, oleic and linoleic acids. Every part of this plant is medicinal.

The bark of the plant dried and burnt into ashes is effective remedy for skin ailments like rashes, black spots, scabies and measles.

For dysentery, simply follow the prescription for fibroid as stated above.

The water in the coconut is an excellent cleanser. It is among the best natural antibiotics known. Coconut water strengthens the immune system and helps it to resist illnesses. If you are given some chemical antibiotics like chloraphenicol or amoxil in the hospital, you will or should be instructed not to drink coconut water because it will neutralise the effect of the drug. If a child or an adult takes an overdose of a dangerous drug, administer coconut water to neutralise the side effects.

Four years ago, I met a lady who was diagnosed to be suffering from cancer of the breast. It was very bad then, and was considered too late for an operation. I advised her to mix four litres of coconut water with one liter of honey and take ½ a glass twice daily. So she did. Up till today the woman is still alive and going about her normal duty, even though the cancer symptoms are still very much apparent. The coconut water has clearly been exercising a moderating effect on the cancer cells.

The white pulp of the immature coconut is very useful for the memory. People suffering from loss of memory, forgetfulness and any form of memory defect should make friends with coconut.

Remove the whitish pulp inside the immature coconut and mix with a little honey. Take as much as you wish. A trial will convince you.

Like this: Like Loading...