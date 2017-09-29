Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested seven cult members in connection with the murder of two men in the Badagry area of the metropolis. The two victims were alleged to have died during a clash between rival cult groups; Eiye and Aiye. Those arrested have been identified as Tunde Adekanbi, Olufemi Babatunde, Adebisi Adekunle, Sani Rilwan, Adebowale Kazeem and two others. The Eiye cult group was alleged to have threatened to kill a member of the Aiye member.

So, the threat got the Aiye cult members infuriated, leading to clashes and killings. A 300Level student, Adebowale Kazeem, an Aiye member, said that he was at a party with his members when one of his friends rushed in, shouting that he was being threatened by Eiye cult group. This, said Adebowale, was the beginning of the trouble. Adebowale said: “My friend is the instigator of this problem. We were in a party with other gang members when he rushed in, shouting and claiming that members of Eiye cult were threatening to kill him. This got our members angry. So, we all went to the joint where we knew that the Eiye cult members used to gather.

“I swear to God that I didn’t shoot, Our member opened fire without reason, killed two rivals –Suspects but one of our members, for reasons we can’t understand, opened fire. We heard gunshots. It was not until the following day that we heard some members of the Eiye group died. We were later arrested by the police.” Mr Olufemi Babatunde, an engineering student, said he joined the Eiye cult group in 2014. He, however, denied knowing anything about the clash that led to the death of two members of Eiye. His words: “I joined the Eiye cult group in 2014. I’m an engineering student. It’s because people know I’m a cultist member that’s why I was fingered in this matter.

I don’t know anything about the clash, shooting or killing. My father is a retired custom officer and he’s not happy with me being a cult member.” Another suspected cult member, Tunde Adekanbi, also denied knowing anything about the clash between Eiye and Aiye. According to him, he was arrested for being a notorious cult member, and not because he took part in any crime. He introduced himself as an apprentice, married with kids. He said: “I’m a member of the Eiye cult group. I don’t know anything about the clash between Eiye and Aiye, but I know that the Aiye cult group had issues with us. I only became a member three months ago. On my initiation day, members poured alcoholic drinks into my eyes.” In another development, detectives from Lagos Command arrested John Anopueme 42, for allegedly selling fake drugs.

The suspect was arrested on September 13. John, however, denied trading in illicit or fake drugs. According to him, the drugs were legal and are just cough syrup. He said: “My shop is at Sariki Aro area of Ikeja. I was not selling hard or fake drugs. They are just cough syrups of different brands. They are all legal.” John said he was arrested because he was selling the drugs without prescriptions. He also said that some people used to take overdose of drugs, leading to drug abuse. He said he didn’t know those that used to buy such cough syrup and used them indiscriminately. He said: “I was arrested because some people are abusing the drugs by taking overdosing on them. I was also arrested because the drugs are meant to be sold based on doctors’ prescriptions.

I have a chemist shop where I sell drugs in Ikeja.” John also spoke on how he got the drug supplies. He said that one Solomon, a friend, was his got the drugs to supply him. He noted: “I buy the cough syrup drugs at the rate of N700 and sell at the rate of N1000. A friend of mine supplied the drugs. I cannot recall how many times or how long Solomon had been supplying me the drugs. But I have been selling the drugs for six months now. I’m a licensed patent medicine dealer. I have been licensed for about 10 years.” John, who said he is married and has two kids, added: “I also give the drugs to my children. The only offence I committed was in selli

