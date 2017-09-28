‘Milk substitutes low in iodine’

Milk and dairy products are the main source of iodine in many diets, and an important iodine source in many countries.

However, our latest research found that the iodine concentration of most alternatives to cows’ milk – such as soya and almond “milk” – is very low.

This matters because deficiency of iodine, especially during pregnancy, affects brain development and is linked to lower intelligence, the ‘The Independent’ reported.

As people increasingly switch from cows’ milk to alternative drinks, and their sales grow, we wanted to know if consumers of these products would be able to match the amount of iodine in cows’ milk.

To do this, the researchers said they measured the iodine concentration of 47 milk substitutes available in the United Kingdom (UK), including a range of different types: soya, almond, oat, rice, coconut, hazelnut and hemp (but excluding those marketed for infants and children and found that most milk substitutes were naturally low in iodine; their concentration was around two per cent of that of cows’ milk.

