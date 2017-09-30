Minister: Buhari’ll make Nigeria tuberculosis-free

Flags off campaign on disease in Ogun

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, yesterday reaffirmed the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards ensuring a tuberculosis-free Nigeria. Adewole, who said tuberculosis remains an epidemic in most parts of the world, disclosed that Nigeria ranks number one in Africa with a projected incidence rate of 322/100,000 population.

He spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the national flag-off of the ‘Wellness on Wheels’ (WOW) campaign aimed at controlling the spread of TB as well as increasing the case detection rate of the disease in the country.

At the event, Governor Ibikunle Amosun commissioned a multi-million naira truck equipped with digital xray and GeneXpert machines for the screening and diagnosis of tuberculosis. According to the minister, the project is a collaborative effort of his ministry and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Challenge TB project implemented by KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation.

He explained that the Federal Ministry of Health had in February declared 2017 as a year of accelerating TB case finding and treatment in response to the high burden of the disease and its associated morbidity and mortality in the country.

