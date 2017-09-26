Monarch alleges planned attack over chieftaincy tussle

Emmanuel Masha

The paramount ruler of Ataba community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, King Benson Mgbowaji Hebron, Egwenre Oruk XVII, Okan-Ama of Ataba, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as a planned attack by some people from the community over his crown.

He said the move would throw the community into crisis if nothing was done to stop it, stressing that the community would be the ultimate loser if those behind the plan to execute their agenda.

Peace returned to the community in 2015 after a chieftaincy tussle which lasted more than 38 years, during which scores of people were killed by the warring factions in the riverine community.

It was a judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal in 2015, which declared one of the factions the authentic ruler of the community that stopped the cycle of killings that characterised the tussle.

Hebron, who spoke with reporters in Port Harcourt, said some people who were not satisfied with the ruling of the court had commenced a move to allegedly sack the incumbent paramount ruler of the community despite initiating another court process.

Hebron lamented that some conspirators were collaborating with well-placed politicians in the community to sack him from the throne and cause trouble in the community, adding that he would not allow anybody to destabilise the area.

He said: “We very much cherish the peace we now have. But some people want to throw our community into crisis by taking laws into their hands. That is not good, because violence does not bring anything good.”

The Okan-Ama of Ataba, who noted that the stool was not in contention after the court judgement, wondered why some people in the community had allowed themselves to be used to foment trouble over the throne.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike and called on the state government to immediately intervene in the matter to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

