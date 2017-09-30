Morata AIMS to steal show

…in Aguero’s absence as Jesus steps up

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola received bad news on Friday that his talismanic striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident that has ruled him out of the trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.Chelsea’s forward Alvaro Morata can then steal the show in this epic battle in Aguero’s absence. Morata and Aguero are tied on six goals in top scorers chat and football fans were expecting a tantalizing showdown between the two of the best forwards in the division until Friday when the Argentine’s car crash put paid to that.

City are on frightening goal scoring spree after they recorded impressive 21 in just six; they are not without enough firepower to cope in Aguero’s absence but the Argentine has been the club’s most lethal weapon so far after hitting six EPL goals.

Gabriel Jesus is on four goals, Sterling has hit five while Kevin De Bruyne has three but Morata will be looking to outshine the trio today. Morata has hit the ground running since he completed his move from Real Madrid.

This is the first time he will be the number one striker, in fact, his start against Atletico in Chelsea’s 2-1 win midweek made it the first time in his career he would rack up six starts on the bounce. He hasn’t failed in the test but today comes as perhaps the biggest examination of his credentials as he comes up against arguably the strongest side in the EPL at the moment.

He failed in the faceoff with Arsenal the last time out but after an excellent showing in Spain on Wednesday, he seems to have activated the right mood ahead of this important task. Wednesday was the first time Morata would be starting a match with Eden Hazard and the duo produced an excellent partnership but fellow Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta has been the best provider of assists for the former Real Madrid man. Azpilicueta is responsible for four of the assists Morata has received for his six goals and that is something City may have to watch out for.

In Morata, Chelsea have an upgrade from of Diego Costa. The club record signing is lethal with his head and both feet, his solo effort for his second goal versus Stoke City last weekend shows just what a lethal striker he is and the man City will definitely prepare for.

