Morocco experience excites Oiza Yakubu

Winner of 2017 CBN Junior Tennis Championship, Ozi-Oiza Yakubu, has said that she is happy with the experience she has gained from the recent ITF/CAT U-12 Africa Junior Tennis Championship in Casablanca, Morocco.

Oiza represented Nigeria with two other girls Iye Onoja and Serena Teluwo in the championship that took place in Morocco from between September 10 and 17.

although she only won one of her singles matches and lost in the doubles at the Championship, Oiza was optimistic she would achieve better results in competitions ahead.

“This was my first tournament outside my country, Nigeria and it was a good tournament for me. I will continue to work-hard and get better,” she told New Telegraph

Oiza’s mother, Jumoke Yakubu, a former national tennis player, also said that she was happy with her daughter’s performance at the ITF- ranked event.

She said: “It was an impressive outing and her performance was okay. I believe she will need more of international tournament for exposure. Also, she played on a clay court which is not common in Nigeria because she do play on hard courts. But she did well and she will improve for other tournaments that will come.”

Meanwhile, Teluwo, one of the girls who represented Nigeria in the tournament won her doubles but lost her singles match. The Nigerian girls were coached by Margaret Olagunjoye in the tournament in Casablanca, Morocco in which Nigeria ranked 8th out of the 10 countries that took part.

