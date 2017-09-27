Moses to play first Spanish game

Victor Moses is in line to make his first Champions League appearance of the season for Premier League champions Chelsea when they trade tackles with Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international has not featured for The Blues in this competition since December 5, 2012 when he lasted the distance against Nordsjaelland on the final day of Group H action. Moses was in Chelsea’s traveling party that jetted out to the Spanish capital on Tuesday afternoon, and was photographed training in Cobham this morning.

The right wing-back has never featured for Chelsea against Spanish opponents and was on the bench when The Blues faced Atletico Madrid in the final of the UEFA Super Cup in August 2012.Moses will compete with Italy international Davide Zappacosta for a starting shirt at right wing-back in tomorrow’s match against Atletico Madrid. The 26-year-old is expected to report for international duty on October 2, ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier with Zambia.

