Must she pack out?

More often than not, it is the woman that usually moves out of her matrimonial home in case of separation between the couple. It became a norm because she moved into her husband’s house to make a home; so it behooves her to move out when the marital contract is either suspended (separation) or terminated (divorce).

This practice became entrenched through the ages because the man owns the house or the apartment as the case may be. From the ages past, the man customarily gets married into his father’s home.

This makes it difficult for the woman to enforce any right or lay claim to anything other than her children in the family. In our modern day, women still suffer the same fate as of old. They have conditioned their mindset to quitting either for other women their husbands are dating or because they want to give space for peace in the case of domestic violence, deprivations or abuse. I think this norm should be challenged and possibly reviewed especially from the legal point of view.

This becomes needful as more women are daily losing their matrimonial homes for sundry reasons: whether genuine or flimsy. They squat with family and friends under inconvenient conditions. Conducive accommodation is the prime need of single mothers.

A safe and peaceful environment where children can be nurtured without fear of danger or negative influence is germane to their healthy growth. Meanwhile, the man is most likely to have moved on with his life immediately without missing his estranged wife. In some cases, it would be ‘celebrated’ as a good radiance to bad rubbish. He would only miss his children if he’s the type that loves and plays with children; but unfortunately, many men are not.

They will lay with other women on their matrimonial beds, violate the sanctity of their marital vows and commitments without sparing a thought about their actions. Men naturally are hornier than women. I know women who have remained for years without the touch of men but such are not so common among men. Men are physiologically wired differently from women.

While an average man enjoys sex merely as fun or bedroom exercise, a woman, after a sexual encounter will begin to see her bedmate differently. She would begin to build a castle in the air around him; addressing him as her “boyfriend” or “fiancé” or possibly “husband” as she relishes in the world of fantasy!

Her emotions will run riot immediately she notices divided attention from the man. In a confirmed case of double-dating, she will break down in tears, claiming another “disappointment” or “heartbreak” from a man who never proposed either dating or marriage to her. Habitually, women do allow their own deceit, fantasy and misconception to inflict emotional pains, as it were, on themselves while they conveniently heap the blame on men. Back to the issue at hand, there are cases where the couple had been blessed to have their own building or bought over the apartment wherein they live.

And if there’s any reason to part ways, must the woman be the one to move out? Since the union has produced children, can’t the man quit the house for the wife and her children? Legally speaking, he’s obliged to provide for the upkeep, feeding, schooling and shelter for the children. And in most cases, despite court rulings to that effect, men do flagrantly violate the order. And rather than throwing the innocent children into quandary and vulnerable atmosphere because of their mom, I think it is much safer, reasonable and fatherly as well if the woman, courtesy of the children, is allowed to stay while the man finds his own level.

After all he is just one person in a family of about four or five or more people. Let’s be honest here, since the man never doubted the paternity of his children, obviously his estate would eventually be bequeathed to his children.

Even if he has other children outside, his Will should fundamentally favour his children, notwithstanding the number of other possible beneficiaries. So, why not be man enough to walk away selflessly in the interest of the children? I propose this idea because it is sheer wickedness and act of injustice to send a woman packing with children while the man alone stays back in the house. Many men don’t care about how decent or convenient is the place their children live in.

The issue here is not about the woman but the children. Even the few men who undertake to pay rents because of the children often pay irregularly; and in several cases, they default. They can decide to stop paying the rent anytime; in fact, it’s the last item on their budgets.

It is such a parlous condition for the products of broken homes and the unlucky woman. I think the law courts and welfare offices should enforce compliance with the welfare package for children. It is obligatory for men to be so responsible.

And men, too, should not hesitate to report mismanagement of money meant for the upkeep of the children by their estranged women. Many women do divert school fees, rents, even feeding allowances to their businesses and daily or weekly thrift contributions while the children suffer hunger or stay out of school until they are able to recoup the money. This is also callous and unmotherly attitude.

Like this: Like Loading...