N25.7bn theft: S’Court orders judge to continue Atuche, wife’s trial

Tunde Oyesina

Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday directed Justice Lateefat Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court to resume the hearing of a criminal suit filed against a former Managing Director of Bank PHB Plc (now Keystone Bank), Francis Atuche, and his wife, Elizabeth over alleged stealing of about N25.7 billion belonging to the bank.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, in 2011, arraigned the couple alongside the then Financial Officer of the defunct Bank PHB Plc, Ugo Anyanwu, before Justice Okunnu for allegedly stealing N25.7 billion belonging to the bank.

The trial, however, got stalled in 2014, when the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, ordered the re-assignment of the case to Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, instead of Justice Okunnu, who had been presiding over it since its inception in 2011.

Before the order of the Court of Appeal, the prosecution had closed its case having presented 18 witnesses, while the defendants had opened their defence by calling eight witnesses.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, a five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, unanimously nullified the order made by the Court of Appeal in September 2016, which directed the Chief Judge of Lagos State to re-assign the case to a new judge.

The apex court described the Court of Appeal’s order for the re-assignment of the case to a new judge as “perverse.”

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Ejembi Eko held that the order made by the Court of Appeal on September 23, 2016, for the remittance of case to the Chief Judge of Lagos State for the purpose of re-assigning it to another judge would not serve the interest of justice.

He further held that this was especially so because the Court of Appeal did not give any reason for directing the re-assignment of the case to a new judge.

He noted that the order was a contentious one in that it requires the lower court, in making such order, to give reasons for the order.

“No reason was given for the order,” Justice Eko held.

The court, however, concluded that the order of the Court of Appeal was “perverse” as neither Justice Lawal-Akapo nor Justice Okunnu was accused of any wrongdoing by the parties to the case to warrant the transfer of the case to a new judge entirely.

Justice Eko noted that considering that the case had almost reached the level of exchanging final addresses by both the prosecution and the defence before Justice Okunnu, the Court of Appeal ought to have ordered Justice Okunnu to continue with the case.

The Justice Muhammad-led panel also included Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Justice John Okoro and Justice Paul Galinje.

Like this: Like Loading...