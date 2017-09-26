N789.6m debt: Premier Lotto staff prevent FIRS from sealing firm

Staff at the head office of Premier Lotto Limited, the popular lottery firm owned by Chief Kessignton Adebutu, yesterday forcefully prevented officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from sealing the premises over N789.6million tax liabilities.

According to a statement issued by the FIRS, the agency’s team, led by Mrs. Anita Erinne, arrived the firm’s head office, located at 112 Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, with a distraint warrant. However, the company popularly called “Baba Ijebu”, disputed the debt profile, as its officials engaged the FIRS team in a hot argument.

While the argument was going on, the lotto magnate, accompanied by a bevy of security aides, arrived the scene and told the FIRS team that he was not aware that his company is owing.

The FIRS team leader revealed the debt profile to him after, which Adebutu gave the go ahead for the FIRS to execute the distraint warrant.

Mrs. Erinne then ordered the staff to vacate the premises, but a man, who identified himself as the accountant, told the staff to ignore the FIRS team leader.

As the FIRS officials made to leave, Adebutu’s son proposed that the company would pay N10 million out of the debt, something Erinne rejected out of hand because the figure was too little.

However, in a bid to avoid an escalation of the situation, the FIRS team left the premises.

Meanwhile, the FIRS disclosed that its team also shut the office of Costain West Africa at 174 Funsho Williams Street, Ebute-Metta, over a tax debt of N2billion. A similar fate befell Niger Insurance Limited, as its office located at 48/50 Odunlami Street, Lagos, was sealed. The insurance firm owes N526.8million in taxes.

Equally affected was Goldlink Insurance Plc situated at 6, Immanuel Street, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos. The company has tax liabilities of N244 million.

Also sealed off was Transcit Ventures Limited situated at 50, CAPPA Avenue, Palmgrove Estate, Ilupeju, Lagos over a tax debt of N25.3 million.

