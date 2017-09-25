NAICOM moves to defray claims from firms’ deposits

To put an end to complaints by policyholders over unpaid claims, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has promised to effect such payments from the statutory deposits of insurance companies, which failed to pay verified claims.

The penalty will also be extended to the management to the extent of firing the chief executive officer of the concerned organisation.

Reading the riot act in Abeokuta last week, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, noted that the commission had received requests from claimants to apply companies’ statutory deposits to settle discharged claims, as stated in the law, stressing that the process has already commenced.

According to him, the commission has agreed as a punitive measure to also publicise any company whose deposit is applied, coupled with having the chief executive of such company discharged.

He said the commission had also beamed its light on intermediaries that hold back clients and companies’ money or collude to steal or corruptly operate, adding that such actions being criminal would be forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Kari said NAICOM and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recently agreed to establish a joint task-force to among other things ensure corruption is weeded out of the insurance industry.

“We are, however, alarmed by the incessant complaints of failure of insurance companies to settle genuine claims and discharge claims to policyholders. These sad failures include the companies’ inability or refusal to settle inter-company balances.

“These claims and balances have risen to an unacceptable level where again we are now required to withdraw the self-regulation option given operators to total enforcement of the law,” he said.

