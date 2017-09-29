NASS’ll revisit devolution of powers – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu has raised the hope of those agitating for the restructuring of the Nigerian federalism as he hinted that the National Assembly was working towards revisiting the issue of devolution of powers, to unbundle and make the Federal Government more efficient.

This was as he has also furnished the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), with the progress made so far on the ongoing constitution amendment, giving them details of the actions carried out in the course of the exercise.

Ekweremadu, who met with the Forum at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night, explained that out of the 33 bills on the proposed amendments, 21 were passed by the Senate and House of Representatives, while 12 failed.

He, however, explained that efforts were on to build consensus around some of the failed bills, especially the bill on devolution of powers, with a view to revisiting it to unbundle and make the Federal Government more efficient. He said that the National Assembly had not given up to the proposed amendments of Second Schedule, Part I & II to move certain items, such as railway and power, to the Concurrent Legislative List to give more legislative powers to states. “Besides making governance difficult, concentration of so much power at the centre fuels the struggle for federal power.

We believe that devolving some powers to the states will improve good governance and also make the centre less attractive,” Ekweremadu stressed. The lawmaker also explained that amendments towards financial autonomy for state assemblies and local councils only sought to alter Section 162 of the Constitution to abrogate the State Joint Local Government Accounts and create the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State from which all allocations due to the Local Government Councils and the State Assemblies shall be directly paid from the Federation Account.

He stated this to further clarify and allay the concerns that it would be an aberration of federalism for State Houses of Assembly and the local governments to draw revenues directly from the Federation Account. He said the proposed amendments would guarantee the democratic existence, funding, and tenure of local government councils.

