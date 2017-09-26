NCAA penalises 75 airlines for safety violation

…fines carriers N130m

Between October 2014 and December 2016, the aviation regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had sanctioned 75 airlines and fined them N130.5 million for violation of safety regulations, New Telegraph has learnt.

Those sanctioned included engineers, pilots, cabin crew and security outfit.

A document made available to this newspaper by an airline operator (Name withheld), indicated that 11 pilots, three crew-members, two aircraft engineers and one approved maintenance organisation (AMO) were among those sanctioned within the period.

The document indicated that NCAA in October 2014, grounded an airline’s aircraft for operating an aircraft beyond the six-year maintenance due date, which is a serious safety violation.

In November 2014, NCAA sanctioned another airline for operating an aircraft without an escalation approval while another airline in December of the same year was issued a warning notice for its failure to provide aircraft approved maintenance programme (AMP) to aircraft maintenance organisation (AMO) that maintains its aircraft.

Also, another carrier in the same month of December 2014 was fined N4 million for violation of flight clearance by the pilot. The regulatory agency also issued a warning notice to another airline in December of the same year for “unsatisfactory financial health.”

In January 2015, NCAA sanctioned a total number of airlines and a pilot for numerous safety violations ranging from carrying out of pre-flight inspection procedure without using the prescribed checklist, non-entry of defects in the aircraft technical logbook, delays and cancellations of flights, maintenance without current manual and improper work environment, and failure to submit financial returns and irregularities in maintenance procedures and records.

In all, NCAA fined two airlines a total sum of N6 million; N3 million each for safety violations in the sector.

In February 2015, only two airlines were sanctioned with total sum of N14.2 million as fine.

The affected carriers, according to the document, were sanctioned for “late reporting of MOR, operating an aircraft that was not air worthy, operating the aircraft using bogus nose wheel without air worthiness approval” and “operating of aircraft after the expiration of FOCC and MCC.”

Besides, the regulatory agency sanctioned five airlines and a security firm, Proton Security Services Limited, for safety and security violations in March 2015 with a total sum of N30.5 million sanctions to two of the defaulting carriers.

One of the airlines was fined N12.5 million for “operating outside the operations specifications approved by the authority” while the other was imposed a fine of N18 million for “failure to record snag and maintenance action.”

NCAA, according to the document, suspended operation of Proton Security Services Limited for security violation and also issued letter of investigation into the activities of an airline for delays and cancellation of flight.

Two airlines were issued “warning notice” in April 2015 for “failure to file copies of agreement” and “unfit financial health” in the month of April 2015.

Five sanctions were carried out on airlines with just N2 million fines

in May 2015 for various violations and another two sanctions in the following month, June.

NCAA also instituted letter of investigation to an airline in July 2015 for “operating of aircraft after the expiration of FOCC and MCC” in July, 2015 and fined another airline N5 million in August 2015 for safety violation.

In September 2015, NCAA fined four airlines a total sum of N10 million for “non-filing of fares and tariffs”, “expiration of FOCC, MCC, maintenance manual and record, that is, ramp report on board the aircraft was out-dated and some maintenance in the technical log were signed by non-licensed personnel, “deviation from clearances, providing false information in the applications for clearance and conduct of commercial operation,” and “flying after expiration of flight clearance.”

In October 2015, three airlines were sanctioned with one of the violators fined N1.2 million for “obtaining flight clearance on Falcon 900 Ex S/N 616 based on misleading information while the other was issued letter of investigation and letter of warning.”

Between the months of November and December, nine airlines were sanctioned for violations with total sanction of N24.2 million within the period.

One of the most prominent sanctions among the nine carriers was that of Aero Contractors in December 2015 when it allowed “the use of ladder to disembark passengers from a Boeing 737-500 aircraft in the absence of ground handling services. The carrier was fined N200,000.”

It was gathered that the airline had resulted into the use of ladder when the equipment for disembarking passengers was not available at the airport.

Besides, between January 2016 and December of the same year, NCAA sanctioned 24 airlines, pilots, engineers and cabin crew for various degrees of violations.

Within the period, NCAA imposed financial sanction of N28.7 million on all categories of defaulters.

