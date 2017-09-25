NCC Tennis League: CBN Futures beat Team Yetade to win first match

Team CBN Futures, a team of the best juniors in Nigeria – finally won a tie in the third edition of the NCC Tennis League with a victory over Yetade of Ado Ekiti 6-1 in a match the youngsters hosted at the National Stadium Lagos.

CBN Futures won the four men’s and one ladies’ singles as well as the mixed doubles – conceding only the men’s doubles where Stephen Augustine and Emmanuel Jebutu held a match point before the Team Yetade’s pair of Kayode Olawolu and Opeyemi Odeyemi rallied to salvage a match.

Augustine had the CBN Futures team on the victory path when he easily beat Odeyemi 6-3, 6-1 in the first singles. Godgift Timibra followed with a close 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win over Olawolu and Toyin Osogba edged Akosile Afolarin 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to give the fast improving juniors a 3-1 lead on the opening day.

Team CBN Futures returned on Sunday to complete what for them will be a milestone. Timibra beat Michael Olajimbiti of Team Yetade 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the first reverse singles and Jebutu overwhelmed Olawolu 6-4, 2-0 (Scratch). The pair of Augustine and Omolade Aderemi rounded off the tie by defeating Omodara Ayodeji and Afolarin 6-4, 6-2 in the mixed doubles.

“I am very happy with the outcome and impressed that these juniors can play with so much determination and confidence” said Kayode Savage, the coach of the CBN Futures. Adding, “It could have been a clean sweep if we did not drop the match point and I am sure going forward the boys will no longer have any or respect any team too much.”

In the Abuja tie, the expected upset of the defending champions, Team Offikwu, by host Team Ndoma-Egba did not happen as two former champions -Shehu Lawal and Henry Atseye combined with Sarah Adegoke to snatch a 5-2 victory.

