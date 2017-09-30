NCC Tennis League: Depleted Team Offikwu hosts Team Goshen in Kaduna

Team Offikwu, will be without three key players – Sylvester Emmanuel, Shehu Lawal and Chris Bulus – when they host a reinforced Team Goshen side in Kaduna this weekend but the defending champions look good to nick the tie with former national champion Henry Atseye and CBN Open women’s champion, Sarah Adegoke leading the remainng players. Team Goshen which was in the running for a semifinal place until two weeks ago when they were upset 3-4 by Team Tech Vibe of Jos in Ilorin have reinforced their team with Tochukwu Ezeh and Chinedu Iwuagu but Atseye and Adegoke should be able to deliver the four points needed to keep Team Offikwu’s unbeaten run in the White Group.

The tie between highly improved Team CBN Futures and Team Tech Vibe at the National Stadium Lagos will be keenly contested as the Jos – based Tech Vibe team has vowed to finish strong in their last two matches with the hope of benefiting from a possible slip by team Ndoma- Egba against Team Goshen in the last match.

Like this: Like Loading...