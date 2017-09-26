NCC Tennis league: Team Muller hits semis despite member losing mum, dad

Team Muller at the weekend in Lagos defeated Team VGC Lions 7-0 to secure a semifinal place in the ongoing NCC Tennis League with only one round robin match outstanding in the Blue Group. This was despite the sad news of Muller team member Emmanuel Idoko losing his mum and dad the same week of the tie.

Idoko, who has proved to be a dependable support for the outstanding Joseph Imeh, lost his mum on the Tuesday preceding the tie but showed up for his match on Saturday against Martins Abamu which he won 7-5, 6-1 only to get home to be confronted with the demise of his father.

The news caused a slight delay on the second day as the teams rallied to offer their support and condolences. Team Muller however had enough depth and resilience to complete the routing of fellow newcomers Team VGC Lions.

In Ibadan and Abuja, Team Kalotari and Team Civil Defence won their ties to ensure a make-or-break tie for the second semifinal place when they meet in Port Harcourt on October 29.

Team Kalotari beat Team Oluyole 7-0 in Ibadan while Team Civil Defence defeated Team Optiweb of Ilorin 6-1 in Abuja.

Emmanuel Sunday and Christian Paul of Team Kalotari won the singles matches on the first day by defeating Ganiyu Salami (2-6, 6-4, 6-0) and Wale Sampson ( 6-2, 6-3) respectively. Blessing Samuel had very little resistance from Colleen Orji whom she defeated 6-2, 6-2 in the ladies’ singles. Ikechukwu Iloputa then paired Sunday to defeat the pair of Salami and Kunle Bamidele 6-3, 6-3.

Team Civil Defence dropped one match when Nonso Madueke, leading by a set but trailing 5-2 to Uche Oparaoji in the reverse singles, scratched because he was feeling unwell.

All ties will, as usual start at 10 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...