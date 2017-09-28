NCC Tennis League: NSCDC banks on Babalola for semifinal ticket

Adeolu Johnson

Abuja

The Director of Sports Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, Commander Titus Ayodele, has said the body’s tennis team will snatch a semifinal ticket ahead of team Kolatori in the ongoing NCC Tennis League.

He said with experienced players like Abdulmumini Babalola and Christy Agubom, the team would overrun Kolatori in the last group stage in Port Harcourt next month.

“Babalola is a fighter and never give up in any match. He has won the CBN Championship for a record time of five just one behind David Imonitie who has won it six times’ he said.

The NSCDC team will be meeting Kolatori led by Christian Paul and Emmanuel Samuel but Commander Ayodele is optimistic they will be beaten in their backyard.

“You can see the way they overwhelmed Team Optiweb 6-1 in Abuja and will continue with the onslaught in Port Harcourt,’ he said.

Ayodele said that Team NSCDC was having the maximum support of its management in terms of welfare to reach the final of the NCC League.

Team Offikwu, Team Muller and Team Ndoma Ngba have already qualified for the semifinal leaving the remaining one slot for both Kolatori and NSCDC.

