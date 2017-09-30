NEMA distributes food items to over 10,000 IDPs in Taraba

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has so far distributed food items to the doorsteps of about 10,433 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba. The leader of NEMA team and Deputy Director, Rescue and Relief, Alhaji Sanusi Ado, made the disclosure at the IDPs camp in Mutum Biyu in Gassol Local Government Area on Friday.

Ado said the programme was in continuation of the distribution flagged off by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Maiduguri in June. He said the measure was aimed at making sure that middlemen were removed from the distribution of relief materials to IDPs to the barest minimum to prevent diversion.

The deputy director said the agency was giving out 50kg of maize, 25kg of sorghum and 25 kg of beans to each household across the nine local government areas of the state. Ado said the agency was committed to ensuring that the IDPs have some of their basic needs especially their nutritional requirements. He assured residents that all the 10,433 enumerated IDPs in the state would get the commodity delivered to them directly by NEMA officials.

Like this: Like Loading...