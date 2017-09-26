NEMA workers to embark on three-day strike

Regina Otokpa

Abuja

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had concluded arrangements to embark on a three-day warning strike in all offices of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) over the non-payment of their allowances.

The decision to embark on strike was on account of the failure of the management to respond to a 21-day ultimatum, which was immediately followed by another seven-day ultimatum, which lapsed today, to address the issues raised by the workers.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Secretary-General of the association, Bashir Lawal, explained that the management had refused to implement hazard allowance and life insurance in addition to several months of unpaid overtime and travel allowances.

“The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) regrets to inform you that it has concluded arrangements to commence a three-day warning strike action in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) if at the expiration of this seven-day notice, the following matters are not resolved.

“All efforts to bring the management of the agency to the negotiation table have been treated with contempt. The Director-General of NEMA has continued to grandstand, subverting all overtures by the association to bring industrial peace and harmony to the organisation,” he said.

Represented by Mr. Isaac Ojemhenke, Lawal said notices had been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Head of Service of the Federation and the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Others also served with the notices include the Minister of Defence, the DSS, the IGP, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the NEMA Director-General.

The ASCSN Chairman, NEMA branch, Saad Bello, alleged that there had been actions of nepotism and improper placement of staff employed since 2009.

According to him, due to pressure on the management by labour on the clamour for collective bargaining in resolving identified areas of dispute, the management carried out vindictive posting of staff that includes the branch vice-chairman and treasurer.

“When contacted yesterday, NEMA’s public relations’ office declined comment, claiming that the matter was strictly between the management and the unions and not in the jurisdiction of the office to react,

The threat by the senior civil servants was coming two weeks after it threatened to down tools nationwide over billions of unpaid promotion allowances, which compelled the Federal Government to commence immediate payment to arrest the industrial action.

