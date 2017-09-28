Nerve stimulation could restore consciousness in comatose people

Appolonia Adeyemi

Hope of restoring consciousness in patients that were in vegetative state had been raised after implanted nerve stimulator in a patient triggered consciousness.

According to the findings of a study published in the journal ‘Current Biology,’ the vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) – a treatment already in use for epilepsy and depression – can help to restore consciousness even after many years in a vegetative state.

The outcome challenged the general belief that disorders of consciousness that persist for longer than 12 months were irreversible, the researchers said.

A persistent vegetative state (PVS) is a disorder of consciousness in which patients with severe brain damage are in a state of partial arousal rather than true awareness.

After four weeks in a vegetative state (VS), the patient is classified as in a persistent vegetative state.

This diagnosis was classified as a permanent vegetative state some months, three in the United States, and six in the United Kingdom, after a non-traumatic brain injury or one year after a traumatic injury.

Among known personalities that had suffered being in persistent vegetative state were Michael Schumacher, a retired German racing driver that suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident and has since been placed in a medically-induced coma since June 2014 and the former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, who died after being in coma for eight years.

Angela Sirigu of the Institut des Sciences Cognitives, Marc Jeannerod, in Lyon, France, said by stimulating the vagus nerve; “We show that it is possible to improve a patient’s presence in the world.”

The vagus nerve connects the brain to many other parts of the body, including the gut. It’s known to be important in waking, alertness and many other essential functions.

To test the ability of VNS to restore consciousness, the researchers, led by Sirigu and other clinicians, led by Jacques Luauté, wanted to select a difficult case to ensure that any improvements couldn’t be explained by chance. They looked to a patient who had been lying in a vegetative state for more than a decade with no sign of improvement.

After stimulation, the researchers also observed responses to ‘threat’ that had been absent.

For instance, when the examiner’s head suddenly approached the patient’s face, he reacted with surprise by opening his eyes wide. After many years in a vegetative state, he had entered a state of minimal consciousness, The Guardian reported.

Like this: Like Loading...