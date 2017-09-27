New capital: Prospect for Nigerian banks to acquire week lenders in Ghana

Nigerian bank are better capitalised

There are indications that several Nigerian lenders operating in Ghana are hoping to seize the new capital minimum requirements for commercial banks recently announced by the Ghanaian Central Bank – Bank of Ghana (BoG) – as an opportunity to boost their presence in the West African country.

Nigerian banks currently operating in Ghana include Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa and FirstBank.

The Pan African bank, Ecobank also has a unit in the country while Energy Bank, which is not in Nigeria, but operates in Ghana, is owned by the Nigerian businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim.

The BoG recently reviewed the minimum capital requirement for commercial banks upwards from ¢120 million to ¢400 million (about ($100 million or N30.5 billion) and has set December 2018 as the deadline for compliance.

The regulator, which recently revoked the licenses of two insolvent banks, had hinted that part of the reasons for the hike in capital minimum requirements is to align with plans to begin the implementation of Basel II for commercial banks in the country from next year.

Basel II is a regulatory requirement for banks based on their risk and also an international business standard that requires financial institutions to maintain enough cash reserves to cover risks incurred by operations.

The Ghanaian Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, had earlier in the year described the capital raising as “substantial compared to what happened in Nigeria.” In fact, analysts point out that the increase of 233 per cent over the old capital level is the biggest capital increase recorded in the Ghanaian banking industry.

New Telegraph gathered that while most local banks in Ghana are currently under pressure to meet the new minimum capital requirement, most of their Nigerian counterparts had long surpassed the threshold and the few that are yet to meet it have approached their Nigerian head office for assistance.

According to agency reports, during one of the final stakeholders’ meeting between BoG and commercial banks, some managing directors of commercial banks called for staggered capital base increase, with a majority arguing that the capital review would affect most of the local banks, a development that could result in most of them being acquired by bigger foreign players.

Indeed, the Managing Director, Zenith Bank Ghana, Mr. Henry Oroh, was recently reported by an online news medium as revealing that even though it has always been the preference of Zenith Bank to grow organically, the lender is willing to engage any commercial bank that may be struggling to meet the new capital levels, for possible acquisition.

He was quoted as saying: “The bank has not shut its doors for talks and we would have an open mind if we have good invitations, the bank would gladly review it.”

Zenith Bank, which began operations in Ghana in 2005, has grown to join the ranks of tier one banks in the Anglophone West African nation.

Oroh said they aim to grow the bank and the brand for it to be a dominant player in the banking industry when it comes to market share, assets, capital and profits, adding that its target is to be the biggest bank in Ghana within the next five years.

Other Nigerian banks operating in Ghana that are ranked among the top tier lenders in that country are UBA, GTB and Access Bank.

GTB, for instance, was last year adjudged the “Technology Advanced Bank of the Year” for the third consecutive time at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards in Accra.

A financial analyst, Mr. David Edeki, said the move by Nigerian lenders to boost their presence in the Ghanaian market was part of their revenue diversification strategy in the face of an increasingly tough business environment in Nigeria.

He said: “Competition in the Nigerian banking industry is getting tougher by the day, so it is a smart move for banks to move into markets that are not as sophisticated as what we have here. Although competition in the Ghanaian banking industry is getting fierce, Nigerian lenders will have an advantage, given that they are better capitalised.”

Interestingly, an analysis of their 2016 results show that four, – Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank and United Bank for Africa – out of the five Nigerian banks licensed to do business internationally, had their subsidiaries outside the country contributing to their profit last year.

Specifically, UBA raked in the highest profit, with 18 of its African subsidiaries outside of Nigeria jointly contributing over 32 per cent to its revenue.

The results also show that of the 18 UBA subsidiaries in Africa, 16 were profitable, while the remaining two subsidiaries were on the road to becoming profitable. According to its audited results, the lender made a cumulative profit after tax of N19.12 billion from its operations in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Mozambique, Chad and Tanzania.

UBA was followed by Zenith Bank, which made N11.26 billion from its operations in Ghana, United Kingdom, Sierra Leone and Gambia.

Also, GTB in 2016 made N9.81 billion from its operations in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, United Kingdom, Gambia, Cote d’ Ivoire and Kenya, while Access Bank made N6.88 billion from its subsidiaries in United Kingdom, Ghana, Rwanda, Congo, Zambia and Gambia.

Significantly, subsidiaries in Ghana earned the most for the banks, contributing 50.2, 52.8, 60.4 and 82.8 per cent of the profit for GTBank, UBA, Access and Zenith respectively.

Thus, GTBank made N4.92 billion from its Ghanaian subsidiary while UBA and Access Bank made N10.28 billion and N4.16 billion respectively. Zenith Bank’s Ghana branch raked in N9.32 billion in 2016.

It will be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) set N100 billion minimum benchmark for a bank’s offshore licensing in order to ensure that only highly liquid lenders operate offshore units. It also set the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) for banks with offshore subsidiaries at 15 per cent. The apex bank later increased this to 16 per cent for Systemically Important Banks (SIBs).

Like this: Like Loading...