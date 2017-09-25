New MD for Sokoto investment firm

The Sokoto Investment Company Limited has appointed Muhammad Buhari Dasuki, son of the late 18th Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, as its new managing director.

He succeeded Aliyu Bala Sokoto, who died in July this year.

In a statement by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, Dasuki is coming into the service with a wealth of experience in investment and business portfolio.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and started his career at Intercellular Nigeria Ltd in 2004.

