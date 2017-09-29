Newspaper vendor pays N10,000 bail in Rivers

A newspaper vendor arrested by men of the Rivers State Police Command yesterday said he paid the sum of N10, 000 as bail at Obigbo Police Station in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state before he regained his freedom. The vendor, Ifeanyi Eboh, according to Umoh Micah, secretary of Newspapers Distributor Association of Nigeria in Port Harcourt, was arrested at his newsstands on Monday, but was released the next day after the bail was effected. Micah said the police initially demanded N20, 000 bail for Eboh’s release, but later reduced it to N10, 000 following appeals by other vendors.

He added that two other vendors, including one Chidiebere, were also arrested but did not pay any money before their release, appealing to the police to allow vendors discharge their duties. Micah said security operatives had been harassing and arresting vendors in Oyigbo, Elelenwo and Rumuokoro areas of Port Harcourt without any cogent reason, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of vendors that were being detained. He said the police often invade their stands and confiscate their products and sometimes allegedly arrest the vendors.

Micah noted that when the police arrested the three vendors in Oyibo that they demanded N20, 000 to release each of the arrested persons, stressing that one of the vendors was released when his wife paid N10, 000. He called on the Commissioner of Police in the state to wade into the matter and investigate the action of the police, return the N10, 000 paid to bail the vendor, threatening that if nothing was done within two days that vendors would not distribute newspapers in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...