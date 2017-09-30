Ngige, MTN honoured at safety awards event

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Iboro Asuquo Ekanem, representing Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, were among Nigerians celebrated at the latest edition of 9jaSAFE Awards ceremony.

The third edition of the awards event put together for the recognition of outstanding initiatives by companies, individuals and institutions in the promotion of safety consciousness in the country took place in Lagos. Ngige and Ekanem, who were honoured with the prestigious Guardian Angel Awards, bagged the accolades for their contributions to the development of health and safety in their respective offices. “Under his administration, the country’s first ever occupational safety and health profile was finally developed and is now available to the global community through the website of the International Labour Organisation (ILO),” the organisers, Safety Record Newspaper, said of Ngige.

In the same vein, the chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the health implications of mounting telecommunication masts close to buildings, Iboro Ekanem, was awarded for having “displayed a high level of mastery of his brief and conducted himself with dignity and high sense of patriotism, as attested to by many stakeholders who had cause to be involved in the committee’s work.”

