NGO bill: National Assembly can’t be intimidated, Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has declared that the National Assembly would not be cowed into dropping the controversial Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Regulatory Commission Bill.

He explained that the bill was aimed at instilling transparency and preventing subversion of national security. Dogara, who made the disclosure yesterday in his address to welcome lawmakers from the annual recess, welcomed public criticism on the bill but decried what he described as “opinions targeted at disparaging the institution of the legislature” “The legislative process cannot be short circuited.

The National Assembly cannot be intimidated into abandoning its sacred legislative duties of providing a platform for Nigerians to agree or disagree on any proposed legislative measures. This openness and transparency is what the NGOs have always canvassed and promoted and they should therefore embrace this opportunity to interrogate the issues with open arms,” he stated.

“Public criticism of the content of the Bill is a welcome development and there are many who are doing just that. Indeed, it is the reason why every Bill is subjected to Public Hearing so that the inputs of stakeholders can be obtained to ensure public buy in.

“I hasten to say that all Nigerians and other corporate persons, including non-Nigerians are stakeholders and have a right to support or oppose a Bill. However, when opinions are targeted at disparaging the institution of the legislature, then it becomes imperative to interrogate the motives driving such, especially when this emanates from those who should know.

“Everyone should understand that the principal objective of the NGO Regulation Bill is to inject transparency, accountability and prevent the subversion of national security from both within and without. “No one can nor indeed should gag the operations of NGOs in Nigeria, but just as they aspire for this freedom, it must be stated that freedom does not come without responsibility as there is no such thing as freedom to be irresponsible.

“There are also desperate attempts to instigate religious bodies and cultural organizations to oppose the Bill by spreading falsehood that they are the target of this bill. For the avoidance of doubt, let me state once again that Churches, Mosques, Esusu, Market Women Associations as well as Local Quasi Financial Institutions are not NGOs and thus the bill has nothing to do with their operations,” he explained.

Like this: Like Loading...