NGO Bill: National Assembly can’t be intimidated, Dogara

Says hate speech has no place in democracy

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has declared that the National Assembly cannot be cowed into dropping the controversial non-governmental organisations (NGO) Regulatory Commission bill explaining that the bill is aimed at instilling transparency and preventing subversion of national security.

Dogara, who made the disclosure yesterday in his address to welcome lawmakers from the annual recess, welcomed public criticism on the bill but decried what he described as “opinions targeted at disparaging the institution of the legislature”

“The legislative process cannot be short-circuited. The National Assembly cannot be intimidated into abandoning its sacred legislative duties of providing a platform for Nigerians to agree or disagree on any proposed legislative measure. This openness and transparency is what the NGOs have always canvassed and promoted and they should, therefore, embrace this opportunity to interrogate the issues with open arms”, he stated.

“Public criticism of the content of the Bill is a welcome development and there are many who are doing just that. Indeed it is the reason why every Bill is subjected to Public Hearing so that the inputs of stakeholders can be obtained to ensure public buy-in.

“I hasten to say that all Nigerians and other corporate persons including non-Nigerians are stakeholders and have a right to support or oppose a Bill. However when opinions are targeted at disparaging the institution of the legislature then it becomes imperative to interrogate the motives driving such, especially when this emanates from those who should know.

“Everyone should understand that the principal objective of the NGO Regulation Bill is to inject transparency, accountability and prevent the subversion of national security from both within and without.

“No one can nor indeed should gag the operations of NGOs in Nigeria, but just as they aspire for this freedom, it must be stated that freedom does not come without responsibility as there is no such thing as freedom to be irresponsible.

“There are also desperate attempts to instigate religious bodies and cultural Organizations to oppose the Bill by spreading the falsehood that they are the target of this bill. For the avoidance of doubt, let me state once again that Churches, Mosques, Esussu, Market Women Associations, as well as Local Quasi Financial Institutions, are not NGOs and thus the bill has nothing to do with their operations”, he explained.

He expressed delight at the nation’s exit from recess assuring that the House will embark on a more rigorous oversight to ensure Nigerians enjoy the positive impact of the exit.

On the various agitations for restructuring, Dogara expressed the commitment of the House to stand for those seeking justice, equity and fairness warning that any group that violates the constitution of the country would not be welcomed by the House. He said there was a need for the House to revisit the just concluded constitution amendment process.

“As an institution, this House stands firmly on the side of those who seek equity, fairness and justice so long as such is pursued in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which we as Honorable Members have sworn to protect and preserve.

“Anyone or group who assaults our Constitution will not find a partner here because our oath of office repels it, but those who stand for justice, fairness and equity will have partners in us because our oath of office compels it.

“We would work shoulder to shoulder with all those working within the ambit of the constitution and the law for all Nigerians regardless of creed or ethnicity to be first class citizens as no nation can truly be first class if it harbours within its borders second or third class citizens.

“Make no mistake, as representatives of the people we have a duty to champion the protection and preservation of the rights of our constituents and peoples. We are very conscious and indeed jealous of the fundamental rights provided under our Constitution as well as the Human and Peoples Rights under the African Charter.

“Do we have a legislative response to the issues that have been thrown up? Is the National Assembly involved in the debate? Can restructuring take place outside the existing legal order? Indeed all the arguments about restructuring are at the end of the day, legislative issues.

“It may be necessary for due course for the National Assembly to have a second look at the issues that have been thrown up. The National Assembly as a representative and product of the people cannot act contrary to the wishes and aspirations of its constituents. We need to sift all the ‘noise’ and find out what exactly a majority of our people actually want? This is a responsibility we cannot outsource”.

He decried the spread of hate speech amongst Nigerians submitting that “hate speech has no place in a democracy and must never be tolerated or allowed adding that it “multiplies words that have the capacity to drown the truth”.

Like this: Like Loading...