NIG vs ZAM: Rohr dreads late injury

prays for fully-fit squad

With barely one week to the crucial World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Chipolopolo of Zambia, Coach Gernot Rohr, is scared of having any of his players picking a late injury. The Eagles Manager is praying for a clean bill of health for his players when they resume for camping in the coming weekend. Rohr said he had been monitoring his players as they have been playing regularly for their various clubs, but with matches coming in droves this week with some of them playing in the Champions League and Europa League, also league matches.

“With days to the game, I am happy that we don’t have any injured player apart from our goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme,” he said. “Everyone is fit and playing well for their clubs, I pray and hope it continues this way with some tough matches coming up in the Champions League and Europa League.

“The most important thing is to have all our players fit and ready for the game because it is going to be very difficult defeating Zambia.” Meanwhile, the coach has thrown his weight behind the Nigeria Football Federation’s decision to negotiate with some young Nigerian players based in Europe especially England. According to him, they are not strangers but Nigerians who are ready to play for their fatherland as they have link to the country through their parents.

He added: “We are not hunting for strangers but players who are interested in playing for their fatherland because most of them have Nigerian papa and European mama, some both parents are from Nigeria, and so nobody can stop them if they really want to play for Nigeria.

“They have the right and if they are playing well, the door is open but they must do well in their clubs to be considered for the team. “But, we already have players who fought so hard to get us to where we are today, it is not easy to forget them and so a player that was not part of the qualification will just walk in and say I am ready to play for Nigeria, it won’t be easy like that, we will be very careful in that aspect.”

Only on Tuesday, Rohr rolled out an unchanged 23- man list of players for the Nigeria/Zambia match. The same crop of players who defeated Cameroon 4-0 in Uyo is expected to prosecute the October 7 encounter.

