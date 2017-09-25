Nig vs Zam: Rohr ponders over Musa’s inclusion

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, is still undecided over the inclusion of Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa in the squad that will face Zambia in a World Cup qualifier on October 7 in Uyo. Rohr has repeatedly said he would opt for players who play regularly for their various clubs abroad ahead of benchwarmers as he hopes to lead Nigeria to both the World Cup and African Cup of Nations.

Musa has been one of the regular faces in the national team since Rohr took over but after losing his places in Leicester City and even the Super Eagles, the German tactician is now considering giving another player the striker’s spot in the team.

Musa has not featured in Eagles’ starting eleven since their friendly match against Togo in London and did not even see any minutes of action in the two World Cup matches against the Indomitable Lions. As his miserable season at Leicester City continues, the Nigeria coach is considering putting Musa on standby in his squad list for the Zambia clash.

He is now looking in the direction of Anderlecht’s Henry Onyekuru and Kayode Olanrewaju of Girona who are enjoying regular playing time at their clubs. Rohr prefers Victor Moses and Moses Simon in the flanks of his attack and can also play Alex Iwobi who is expected to make a return to the team in that position.

