Nigeria @ 57: We derailed from right path, says Elegbeleye

The immediate past Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Gbenga Elegbeleye, who earlier served as a member, House Committee on Sports, is not happy with the state of Nigerian sports 57 years after the country’s Independence. Elegbeleye told Saturday Telegraph that the country’s sports derailed from its right path 10 years after Independence from the colonial masters. He said: “It is a big disappointment that the standard of the country’s sports dropped drastically when it was supposed to grow under the administration of Nigerians.

“The country’s sport was a great success in the early days after Independence. The momentum was maintained several years after that, since sports administrators followed in the footsteps of the Department of Sports in the Colonial Government where there was no half measure in the provision of sports facilities and sustenance of performance in consonance with what obtained at the world level. Only the best were given the opportunity to represent the country in top international competitions.

“We started well but derailed along the line and we lost it entirely. Looking back now, I will say the Ghana/Nigeria Sports Festival in the early days after Independence and others like the School Sports for academicals across the country in the various sports, the Principal’s Cup in football at the states level which later metamorphosed into the Academicals Cup Competition from where the national U-17 soccer team had its root, the States’ Sports Festival staged by the various state governments to get their athletes ready ahead of the national games and the National Sports Festival where all the best athletes in the country converge in a designated venue to get selected for regional, continental and international competitions, were avenues to discover talents.

“So it was easy to see the likes of legendary women’s runners like Modupe Oshikoya and later athletes like Chidi Imoh, Innocent Egbunike, Olapade Adenekan the Ezinwa brothers. Mary Onyali, in the sprint and middle distances and Chioma Ajunwa in the Long Jump and many others in other categories in athletics.

“While boxers from Dick Tiger, Nojim Mayegun, Obisia Nwankpa, to Peter Konyegwachi and even Samuel Peter lately all emerged somehow through a well-organised process of talents hunts and development. Even great wrestlers like Mike Bamidele, Power Mike took the centre stage in professional wrestling for over 20 years and they stood at the top as the world best. “Looking forward, encouraging grassroots sports is an area I think should be corrected to achieve better results in Nigerian sports.”

