Nigeria at 57: Mixed feelings trail Senate’s reactions

The Senate, yesterday, took stock of Nigeria’s journey in the last 57 years as an independent nation, expressing mixed feelings on the state of the nation’s development in the almost six decades of its existence.

While congratulating Nigeria and Nigerians for surviving the various contentious developments that threatened the peace and corporate existence of the country, most of the lawmakers called on Nigerians to avoid violence and anything that would truncate the peace and unity of the country.

The lawmakers expressed their views on the state of Nigeria, consequent upon a point of order during plenary session by the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu. Ekweremadu, in his remarks, pointed out that, though the country had witnessed several challenges since independence, it was making progress in various sectors of the economy, which could not be ignored. He urged Nigerians to continue to always follow the path of peace and entrench values that would unite and move the country forward rather than engaging on divisive tendencies.

He said: “I congratulate my colleagues and constituents on this year’s anniversary and I call on us all to continue to work for the growth of the economy. I am optimistic that this country will get over its challenges and continue to maintain its place in the comity of nations. Shortly before the 2015 elections, we were the fastest growing economy and I know we are making progress.”

