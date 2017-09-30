Nigeria at 57: Not much to celebrate

In just over 24 hours, Nigeria as a nation will be celebrating her 57th birthday as an independent country when the Union Jack, the flag of our colonial rulers, Great Britain, was finally lowered and the greenwhite- green was hoisted in its place to signal our ‘freedom.’ Race Course, now Tafawa Balewa Square, on Lagos Island, was the venue of the epochmaking hand over of power from the tiny European island nation to the fledging largest nation in West Africa with millions of the indigenes believing what the politicians of the day had promised them – that they will now become better off than what they were under their colonial rulers.

Of course it was only natural for the people to feel so because apart from the propaganda put up by the politicians taking over from the British that they will solve all their problems; as humans it is only natural to expect good tidings in a new relationship. But despondently almost right from the start the seeds of future problems were planted when most people voted along ethnic lines in bringing forth such leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was the official Leader of the opposition in the federal parliament from 1959 to 1963, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who in 1957 was appointed Chief Minister, forming a coalition government between the NPC and the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), led by Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He retained the post as Prime Minister when Nigeria gained independence in 1960, and was re-elected in 1964. Perhaps then the people really had little or no choice because these were ‘their’ people and as such it was easier to place their fate in their own than in others who could not even speak their native language. Sadly these issues which took place in the late 50s and early 60s are still deeply rooted in us, with most of us instinctively backing anyone from our area over and above someone from another area, who may be clearly more eminently qualified.

And it is this more than any other thing, I believe, that has contributed massively to the many woes we are still going through as a nation in which many of the potential available on the day of independence 57 years ago still remained unfulfilled. Ironically, even though corruption was an issue back in the day, it had not yet reached these gargantuan levels which meant that there was still enough money to spend on building the fledging nation. Thus in the West, Awolowo was able to achieve a number of ‘African firsts’ through the building of the first television station, (WNTV), the tallest building on the continent, Cocoa House, and the Liberty Stadium. He also laid the ground work for the industrialisation of the region through the establishment of industrial hubs in Ikeja and other places.

Not to be left behind, in the East Michael Okpara also left his mark with the establishment of among others: Cooperative Bank of Eastern Nigeria, University of Nigeria (with campuses at Nsukka and Calabar), Obudu Tourism and Entertainment Ranch, Nigercem and major hotels in Enugu and Port Harcourt. In the north, Sir. Ahmadu Bello, whose major priority was making sure the region was at par politically and economically with the Western and Eastern regions. This contributed to the decision to replace both Southerners and Europeans in the Northern region’s civil services with Northerners. Various institutions were also created under Bello, including the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation (NNDC), Bank of the North and Northern Nigeria Investments Ltd (NNIL). However, these efforts by these men of vision derailed somewhat when the military ended the nation’s first foray into democracy in 1966 with a coup.

The subsequent 30-month civil war further stifled development as the government was more concerned with keeping the country one rather than with development. But events which took place some 4,179 km away in the Middle East when the October War broke out between Arab nations and Israeli and the Arabs decided to use their God-given natural resource, oil, as a weapon to pressure the West. The fallout from the decision of OPEC to flex her considerable economic muscles meant that Nigeria, which also had oil, became awash with petrol-dollars; so much so that according to reports, the then Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon purportedly said “he did not know how to spend it!”

Consequently he went on a spending binge, giving civil servants a massive pay rise and even backdating the increase after accepting the recommendations of Chief Jerome Udoji. He also reportedly ‘dashed’ some other African countries in need money to pay their bills! However, it was not just profligacy as the military junta did also try to fast-track development by embarking on massive road construction and infrastructural expansion, which included for instance, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Benin-Sagamu, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Kaduna-Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, NITEL building also in Lagos and the conceptualisation and take-off of a new federal capital – Abuja among other things. Some other gargantuan projects undertaken by the military include the Kainji Dam, the Egbin Power Plant in Ikorodu and the Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Station in Niger State. But unfortunately they also left a number of high profile white elephant projects like the moribund paper mills located in Kwara, Akwa-Ibom and Ogun states respectively and the Ajaokuta Steel Project in Kogi State.

Had these projects been properly managed then the nation would have not only avoided paying huge amounts in importing newsprint and other paper items; iron rods and other iron products, but would have been able to generate foreign exchange from the exports of the said products. Our inability (or perhaps even deliberate failure) to manage things has also led to the virtual collapse of the nation’s four refineries which has forced the country to spend huge sums on importing petroleum products, which was widely abused under the former government of President Goodluck Jonathan. The abuse afforded many to become dollar billionaires overnight! And herein lies one of the biggest contradictions of the nation as we turn 57 – we publically express our revulsion to corruption; yet the ill is still not only festering unabated but is even getting worse!

Another thing that is getting worse is the security situation with no part of the country immune from the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery and ritual murders among other vices. Ironically when we were in the university in the early 80s we also complained of how things were ‘tough’! Yet listening to those in school now those of my generation did not know that we were actually living in ‘paradise’! At least we still had halls of residence that we paid only N90 a year for; we still had 50k meal coupons with which we would be served very decent meals with chicken or goat meat in a cafeteria, even drink tea, coffee or other beverages. So as Nigeria enters its 58th year we can only hope and pray that by this time next year we will have something to actually celebrate!

