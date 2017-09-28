Nigeria exits 90 int’l organisations, owes $120m

Anule Emmanuel

Abuja

The Federal Government has announced that it is pulling Nigeria out of the membership of 90 international organisations.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who stated this while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari said the country’s membership of the affected organisations remained of no benefit to the country.

Nigeria’s subscription to international bodies is put at $70 million per annum.

The minister, joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, did not, however, mention the names of the affected international organisations.

Adeosun said FEC extensively discussed a memo she submitted following the recommendations of an inter-ministerial working committee on the status of Nigeria’s membership of international organisations and associated financial obligations.

She said: “Basically Nigeria is a member of 310 international organisations and a committee was set up to review the rationale of our continued membership of such a large number of our organisations, particularly in the light of the fact that in many cases, we are not actually paying our financial obligations and subscriptions which is causing some embarrassment to Nigeria and our image abroad.

“In particular, it was discussed that there are some commitments made to international organisations made by former presidents which were not cash backed.”

The Finance Minister added that: “When our delegations turn up at those organisations, we become very embarrassed. So that was what drove the committee.

“The committee made some recommendations. That out of the 310 organisations, 220 organizations should be retained and the rest we should withdraw membership from.

“But council directed that more work needed to be done, particularly there was a dispute as to the figure of how much is owed. The committee had a figure of about $120 million, but we are clear from Ministry of Finance and other ministries that it is far more than that.

“Our subscriptions are in arrears in a number of major organisations.”

The minister explained that FEC gave a clear directive for reconciliation of the arrears owed in such commitments.

“So the directive of the council was that we should go and reconcile those figures and come back to council and have a payment plan for those figures to avoid Nigeria being embarrassed internationally.

“And also circulars needed to be issued on who can commit Nigeria because it was discovered it would be a director or an ambassador who attended the meeting who committed subscription on behalf of Nigeria.

“Of course, the international organisation then begins to chase us for its money. We need to tighten up the procedures of committing Nigeria to any form of subscription or donations to international organizations.”

Onyeama also told journalists that he briefed the council on Nigeria’s participation in the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He described Buhari’s outing at the 72nd UN General Assembly as “extremely successful.”

