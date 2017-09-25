Why Nigeria must avoid another bloodshed, by cleric

The various ethnic, religious and political groups in Nigeria have been enjoined to eschew violence and avoid further bloodshed of fellow citizens to avoid the wrath of God on the country. Minister -in-Charge of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, First Parish, Abuja, Rev. Torty Onoh, who gave the injunction at the 2017 Harvest Thanksgiving of the church, said that God hates bloodshed and was not happy with Nigeria because of incessant conflicts, resulting in avoidable loss of lives.

Apparently reflecting on the bloody conflicts that have continued to claim lives in different regions of Nigeria, the cleric stated that the favour of God would elude a nation that spills the blood of its own people at the slightest excuse. In a sermon to herald the harvest, Onoh lamented that in the last couple of months, thousands of Nigerians have lost their lives in various conflicts while many women have become widows and their children rendered fatherless. He urged the congregation to pray for divine forgiveness and for God to heal the land and rid it of all evils.

Onoh also urged Nigerians to pray for the government of the day, particularly for those in various positions of authority at the executive, legislature and judiciary. “God does not like bloodshed and therefore not happy with our country.

We need to pray fervently for divine mercy and forgiveness for all the bloodshed that has taken place in this country . “We need to pray for our leaders at various levels to receive divine foresight and wisdom that could enable them discharge the responsibilities of their office in the interest of the people,” he said.

Onoh underlined the essence of the harvest but warned that like it was in the days of King David, the people must present their offerings to God cheerfully and without blood on their hands. Chairman of the Harvest Commitee, Mrs Nnenna Ukoha, acknowledged that though the economy was not as buoyant as it used to be on previous years, Christians must continue to exercise faith by appreciating the goodness of God upon their lives Co-Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Solomon Akuma (SAN), disclosed that the proceeds of the harvest would be devoted to various projects geared towards extending the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria in several communities across the country.

Akuma explained that the funds to be realised will help the church execute about nine specific projects revolving around the planting and development of new churches, schools and hospitals in different communities in and around Abuja. The legal luminary listed the Hope Waddel University Project, the library and dormitory projects at John Knox College as well as the Abba Father Presbyterian Clinic, Jega, Kuje Area Council, as some of the star projects.

