Why Nigeria needs restructuring now – Nwodo

Onwuka Nzeshi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo, yesterday made a strong case for the restructuring of Nigeria, warning that it had better be done now to avoid an imminent economic catastrophe and political implosion.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who made the position of the group known while delivering a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, London, said that the time had come for Nigeria to be restructured because the relevant indicators point to the fact that the current ‘unitary federalism’ imposed on the country during the military era had become its greatest obstacle to development.

Nwodo said that never in the history of Nigeria had there been so much unanimity among the citizenry for the reshaping of the country than now.

He also berated the Federal Government for declaring the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist’s organisation when their activities did not earn them such status as the same government overlooked the activities of more dangerous armed militant groups like the Fulani herdsmen, who had been killing and maiming thousands of citizens across Nigeria.

“The declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation is in my view hurried, unfair, and not in conformity with the intendment of the law. Whereas I am not completely in agreement with some of the methods of IPOB like its inappropriate and divisive broadcast, the uncontested evidence given by the Attorney General of the Federation in an interlocutory action claiming that IPOB attempted and/or actually snatched guns from law enforcement agents are, if proven, merely criminal offences. They do not constitute enough evidence to meet international law definitions of a terrorist organisation.”

According to Nwodo, the entire Southern Nigeria and parts of the Middle Belt region have been unanimous in their campaign for the restructuring of the country.

He also said that the disenchantment in the country over the existing structure was such that it would be gloomy if the desires of majority of the people are not met or continue to be deliberately ignored by the ruling class.

In his paper entitled ‘Restructuring Nigeria: Decentralization for National Cohesion’, Nwodo took a historical look at Nigeria’s political journey since independence in 1960 and concluded that the structure in operation now has failed because it was not created by Nigeria people.

“Our present constitution is not autochthonous. It was not written by the people of Nigeria. It was not approved in a National referendum. In jurisprudence, its effectiveness will score a very low grade on account of its unacceptability. Regrettably, it continues to hold sway and begins with a false proclamation, “We the People of Nigeria.”

He argued that the system of government was based solely on sharing of oil revenue and must give way to a new structure that will challenge and drive productivity in different regions across the country. According to him, the proposed model must take into account that the factors driving productivity in today’s world are no longer fossil fuel or hydrocarbons but rather the proliferation of a knowledge-based economy.

Nwodo expressed regret that those campaigning against restructuring in Nigeria have painted an unfortunate and untrue picture that advocates of restructuring were doing so in order to deny the Northern states, who have not yet any proven oil reserves of the ability to survive.

” This is unfortunate. The new model we propose for Nigeria recognizes that revenue in the world today is promoted by two main sources namely, human capital development leveraging on technology to drive the critical sectors of the economy and agriculture.

“Ten years ago the top ten companies in the world were the likes of Exxon Mobil, Shell, and Total. Today, the top eight companies in the world are represented by technology related companies. They include Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

Nwodo who faulted the deployment of troops to the South East region, said the endurance of Ndigbo has been stretched beyond its limits as the region has remained the most policed in Nigeria even when there was little or no justification for such militarization. He described the recent deployment of the Nigerian Army to the South East under the guise of Operation Python Dance 2 as unconstitutional, under S. 271 of the 1999 Constitution, adding that it was intended to provoke the people of the region.

Nwodo charged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the challenge and lead the process of restructuring the country.

Happily, the United States Embassy in Nigeria only three days ago shared this conclusion and asserted that the United States Government does not recognise IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

“This same unarmed IPOB that is being stigmatised by the Nigerian government had its members murdered in Asaba, Nkpor, Aba and Port Harcourt simply for having public demonstrations without the federal government ordering a judicial inquiry. Instead, after I called for one and Amnesty International provided evidence that 150 of them were killed, the Chief of Army Staff set up an inquiry composed of serving and retired army officers thus abandoning the rules of natural justice which prescribes that you cannot be a judge in your own court,” he said.

