Nigeria on the path of economic recovery – FG

The Federal Government has said the country was plying the path to reviving its economy and also becoming a major player in the global economy.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Deputy Director Press of the ministry, Mr. Samuel Olowookere.

Addressing members of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Abuja and District Society led by its Chairman, Mr Ben Ogbeide, the minister affirmed that Nigeria has the potential to lead other economies by virtue of its human and natural resources endowments.

“Nigeria has the potential to become a major player in the global economy by virtue of its human and natural resource endowments.

“In order to propel the economy towards sustained accelerated growth, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari developed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020) for the purpose of restoring economic growth and building a globally competitive economy,” he said.

Ocheni emphasized that the present drive of the Buhari led administration towards rejuvenating the economy focused on tackling corruption, improving security and rebuilding the economy consequently the Strategic Implementation Plan was developed as a short-term intervention.

He urged the Institute to support the revenue drive of the Federal Government to finance government budget by disseminating information on tax awareness to the people on the need to pay tax as at when due, in order to accelerate the pace of economic and infrastructural transformation of Nigeria.

“I charge you all as a professional body to put on your thinking cap and come up with laudable plan and programme that can bring about an increase in the revenue drive of the Federal Government, thereby accelerating the pace of economic and infrastructural transformation of Nigeria, and contribute further to the attainment of the goal of promoting its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The Chairman Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Abuja and District Society Mr. Ben Ogbeide, said the purpose of the visit was to intimate the Minister, who is also a fellow of the Institute, on effort at increasing awareness about the imperative need to promote tax payment and make people see the need to pay tax.

Like this: Like Loading...