Nigeria wins FIBA Africa Club hosting rights

Adeolu Johnson

Abuja

Nigeria will for the first time in 10 years host an international basketball competition after winning the bid for the 2017 FIBA Africa Club Championship Zonal Elimination finals.

The hosting rights of the event which took place in Togo in 2016 was awarded to the Nigeria Basketball Federation by FIBA Africa Zone 3 after it met all the criteria set for a prospective hosts.

The President of the NBBF Musa Kida said having been out of international circulation for the past one decade, it was high time Nigeria claimed her place in Africa as the giant that she truly is.

After its meeting in Lagos on Monday, the board unanimously agreed that the absence of any meaningful international competition in Nigeria has adversely affected the clubs.

“The cost of prosecuting these international competitions by these clubs when they travel out will be at least reduced by 50%. Now, clubs participating in the elimination series will only be worried about internal transportation, accommodations and payment of allowances for their players,” Kida said

Kida said the move to host the event slated for October 19 to 29 was part of plans to rewrite the story of Nigerian basketball as a force to reckon with in Africa.

Meanwhile, the federation is also considering biding for the 2017 FIBA Africa Women’s Club championship slated to take place in November.

