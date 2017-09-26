Nigeria’ll soon produce Nobel Laureates in science, technology – Minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that with the various policies on Science Technology and Innovation initiated by the ministry, Nigeria will soon produce Nobel Laureates in the sciences.

One of the policies, according to the minister, is the proposed establishment of the National Science and Technology Museum, expected to lay the foundation for infrastructural development of the country.

Onu disclosed this while receiving the report on the establishment of the National Science and Technology Museum (NSTM) in his office in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Henrietta Okokon on behalf of the ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Mallam Aminu Abdulganiyu, the minister also said that the motive behind the Museum is to encourage the involvement of the Nigerians, especially the youths to re-orientate their mindsets towards imbibing science and technology as way of life.

Meanwhile, Onu described the Museum as a unique project given the fact that if well utilised, it would go a long way in serving as a catalyst for scientific and technological development of the country.

He further noted: “Our ancestors understudied and understood their environments, which culminated in their domination of territories and kingdoms to produce artefacts’ such as Ife Bronze, Nok culture, Benin historical walls and artefacts as well as Igbo-Ukwu artefacts through their creative deployment of science and technology.”

He urged Nigerians to key into the Museum project, especially at the state level, saying this will enable the youths to utilise and deploy science and technology for sectoral development of the nation.

