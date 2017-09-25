Nigerian bags highest medical award in U.S.

A Nigeria-born, United States based physician, Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah, has bagged the 2017 prestigious fellow of the American Academy of Family Physician award. The award was the highest honour ever bestowed on practicing physician in the United States of America that had distinguished themselves among their colleagues and in their community by their contribution towards the development of family medicine.

Communities that had benefited from her yearly free medical care, including Igbodo, where she single-handedly built a community hospital, Ute-Ogbeje, Owere-Olubor, Akumazi, Umunede, Ewuru, Alisimie, Abavo, Asaba, Ibusa, Orhoakpor, Owa Alero and Ezi, all rolled out their drums of joy. Okobah had also provided free medical equipment to government hospitals, private clinics and public health centres across Delta State. Her Media Adviser, Mr. Frank Whyte, in Asaba yesterday, said the award was conferred on physicians who excelled in the advancement of healthcare to the American people and by their professional development through medical education and research. Extending the joy to her constituency in Ika ethnic nationality of Delta State, Whyte said the award was conferred on Okobah at the 2017 convocation ceremony of the academy in Grand Hyatt, River Walk, San Antonio Texas, United States.

According to him, the convocation was attended by veteran physicians and stakeholders in the medical field from 50 nations of the world. The awardee, Dr. (Mrs.) Isioma Okobah, is an associate professor of the School of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine and Moore House School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Whyte said: “In the last 12 years or more, Dr. Mrs. Isioma Okobah, has distinguished and carved an enviable niche for herself by periodically carrying out free medical programme for the rural populace in Delta State.

Like this: Like Loading...